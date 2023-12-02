– During a recent interview with The Sporting Tribune’s Adrian Hernandez, Impact Wrestling star and former World Champion Josh Alexander discussed the upcoming return of TNA Wrestling and more. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Josh Alexander on his excitement for the return of TNA: “Instant excitement. I was unable at the time to travel to do, we filmed that thing that aired post-Bound Glory, the whole announcement for TNA, and they wanted me in it. I was just like, ‘Well, I’m booked that day. I have to do this for my visa.’ They were just like, ‘Make it happen.’ I was like, ‘I don’t know if I can.’ They were like, ‘This is what it is.’ They made me sign an NDA, and they told me. I was like, ‘Okay, I’ll move heaven and earth to make this thing happen.’ Not just as a wrestler in the IMPACT Wrestling locker room, all of us are super excited for TNA because we’ve either been a part of TNA in the past, guys like Frankie Kazarian, Chris Sabin, Alex Shelley, the list goes on, or all of us, me, Jordynne Grace, and all these other names, Trey Miguel, Chris Bey, we grew up being enormous fans of TNA. Those three letters are synonymous with what gave us a passion to get into the wrestling business in the first place. So for us to be able to be a part of it now under this rebranding and going back to that name, I think it’s just tremendously exciting. I’m so happy to be a part of it, and I honestly got goosebumps talking about it. I just can’t wait for January 13.”

His thoughts on Impact’s current momentum: “It’s been amazing. It’s all momentum, and the momentum’s growing show after show after show. We show up to a town like Memphis, where I’d never wrestled prior to IMPACT Wrestling going there, and I’m unsure of how the reception’s gonna be. I’ve never wrestled there before. I don’t know if I’m gonna come out and people are gonna be on board with all that ‘The Walking Weapon’ Josh Alexander is, and from the moment I step out, everybody knows me, everybody’s behind me. It’s just the momentum, man. I think everybody’s on board with pro wrestling right now, and everybody wants to see a little bit of what everyone has, and the one benefit that we have in IMPACT, and I like yo call it TNA now because we’re almost there, we’re a month away, is our locker room. We’re all passionate. We were all fans of this product, we all became wrestlers because of this product. The Knockouts division on its own inspired our entire Knockouts division that we have here that’s carrying forward, and it’s one of the best female divisions in all of pro wrestling. Same with the X-Division, same with our tag division. It grows upon itself because we all challenge each other because we want to get back to what TNA was. I was the biggest fan in the world watching Samoa Joe, Christopher Daniels, and AJ Styles go at it at Unbreakable in 05. We want that crowd that, in Orlando, where you just see behind the ring, the match is going on, everybody’s on their feet jumping up and down, losing their minds. It’s coming back, and it’s beautiful to see, and we just gotta keep working.”

Impact Wrestling will be rebranding back to TNA Wrestling starting next month with the Hard to Kill event.