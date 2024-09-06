wrestling / News

Josh Alexander Says Joe Hendry ‘Failed at NXT’, Comments on Victory Road Match

September 6, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
TNA Victory Road Image Credit: TNA

In a post on Twitter, Josh Alexander commented on his match with Joe Hendry at TNA Victory Road, which happens next Friday, September 13.

He wrote: “It’s about time. Thanks for fitting me into your schedule now that you failed at NXT. After this one Joes going to need What Culture to start running shows again to find work. See you soon.

