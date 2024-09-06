wrestling / News
Josh Alexander Says Joe Hendry ‘Failed at NXT’, Comments on Victory Road Match
September 6, 2024 | Posted by
In a post on Twitter, Josh Alexander commented on his match with Joe Hendry at TNA Victory Road, which happens next Friday, September 13.
He wrote: “It’s about time. Thanks for fitting me into your schedule now that you failed at NXT. After this one Joes going to need What Culture to start running shows again to find work. See you soon.”
It’s about time.
Thanks for fitting me into your schedule now that you failed at NXT.
After this one Joes going to need What Culture to start running shows again to find work.
See you soon. https://t.co/dJgZc3TtOr
— Josh Alexander (@Walking_Weapon) September 6, 2024