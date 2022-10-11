wrestling / News

Josh Alexander To Kick Off This Week’s Impact Wrestling

October 11, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Josh Alexander will appear in the opening segment of this week’s episode of Impact Wrestling. Impact announced on Tuesday that the Impact World Champion will kick off this week’s show, as you can see below.

Also announced was a match between Matt Cardona and Bhupinder Gujjar. Impact airs Thursday night on AXS TV.

