wrestling / News
Josh Alexander To Kick Off This Week’s Impact Wrestling
October 11, 2022 | Posted by
Josh Alexander will appear in the opening segment of this week’s episode of Impact Wrestling. Impact announced on Tuesday that the Impact World Champion will kick off this week’s show, as you can see below.
Also announced was a match between Matt Cardona and Bhupinder Gujjar. Impact airs Thursday night on AXS TV.
This Thursday at 8/7c!@Walking_Weapon kicks off #IMPACTonAXSTV!#IMPACTWRESTLING pic.twitter.com/qdGHNSxC74
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) October 11, 2022
This Thursday 8/7c on #IMPACTonAXSTV!@TheMattCardona vs @bhupindergujj4r #IMPACTWRESTLING pic.twitter.com/nWgCr34Kds
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) October 11, 2022