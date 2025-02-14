Josh Alexander Looks Back AT TNA Run: ‘Thank You For All the Memories’

Josh Alexander took to social media to comment on his time in TNA following his final match with the company on Impact. As noted, Alexander competed in his final TNA match on this week’s Impacy, losing to Eric Young. Alexander, whose contract with the company ends on Saturday, posed a lengthy message on Twitter reflecting in depth on his time with the company.

Alexander started by talking about his early indie days in 2019 and went on to talk about the whole of his run with the company, including his highs and lows. He thanked everyone for the memories and issued special thanks to Lance Storm, D’Lo Brown, Jody Threat, Scott D’Amore and “Team Friendship Bracelet.”

The full text reads:

“LINE CROSSED —

In February of 2019 I stepped foot in the ring (for a local independent promotion), much like I had hundreds of times before over the previous 14 years. It was in my hometown of Toronto, Canada. I was surrounded by friends, family and about 500 loyal Canadian fans. Most of which had seen me over the years give everything I had every time I stepped into the squared circle. That night, after my successful title defense in the main event, I walked through the curtain and heard Scott D’Amore calling me back to the ring.

As I walked back down the ramp, I had a feeling what this could possibly mean. Flooded with emotions, I got in the ring. A few minutes later, I was a signed, contracted TNA talent. I never asked Scott (or anyone) for an opportunity, a contract or quite frankly anything over the years. Perhaps I’m stubborn, but I always felt like my work, attitude and professionalism would speak for itself.

I’ve always idolized Kurt Angle (duh), Eddie Guerrero, Aj Styles, Samoa Joe and so many others. Like them, I wanted to be the best. Being the best to me didn’t mean I made the most money, it didn’t mean I was the most recognizable star. It was never about “fame” to me, and still isn’t to this day. I just wanted to wrestle and earn the respect of my peers. That being said, I felt like I had more than earned an opportunity to get a contract in wrestling on that cold February evening in 2019.

As they say, then the work began. I showed up in TNA and because of my time over the previous 14 years, I’d already had the trust of many in the locker room. They knew I was capable, coachable, reliable and was willing to go out and at the very least, give everything I had to do whatever my job was that night.

Within 3 months, myself and Ethan Page, now known as “The North”, captured tag team gold. We were driven, we wanted to climb up the card. We knew that as a tag team we complimented each other, and were creative enough to showcase ourselves in any situation (ex: Handicap match vs. Willie Mack HTK 2020 is a personal favorite).

By the end of 2020, Ethan’s contract had come to an end. With a year left on my contract, I was left to sink or swim. With no plan for me, I remember begging for a pre-show match on Hard To Kill 2021. I was granted my wish, and that night I opened the show versus Brian Myers in a losing effort. That night, in the early goings of that match, I broke my heel. The next day at tapings with my foot swollen and black, I powered on, not wanting to tell anyone I was hurt. This was due to two things; 1) I didn’t want to begin my singles run by being shelved and 2) I was struggling to make ends meet to keep food on the table for my young growing family. The reality of not wrestling and getting paid (I was on a per date contract at the time) was not an option.

By April when Rebellion rolled around, I was announced in a 3-way match for the X-Division Title. I showed up that day and to my surprise I was slated to win. I was honestly shocked. I didn’t have communication with anyone at this time, outside at shows or tapings. Again, I never pried or asked what I was doing either. I put my trust in Tommy, Robert, Scott, and everyone in Creative. This was truly a dream come true. I went on to have a run defending that championship with showcase matches that helped solidify my place amongst the best in the company, thanks to my opponents. (TJP, Jake Something and Chris Sabin were among my personal highlights).

Around August, I was doing NJPW Strong in California and Scott D’Amore asked to meet. This is where we talked about me possibly re-signing. Honestly, when Ethan left, I figured that in a year, I’d just follow him to AEW so we could showcase “The North” versus a gang of new opponents. Some years back, a friend had given me a book by Malcolm Gladwell called “Blink” and it really inspired me to follow my gut. Well in talking that day, I really felt that staying with TNA for another 3 years to be coached/mentored by the veterans in the company I was surrounded by, would benefit me in the long run.

Soon after that I was told I’d be invoking “Option C” – which meant relinquishing my X-Division title and challenging Christian Cage for the TNA World Championship in the main event of Bound For Glory, what I consider to be our biggest show of the year. Now I have to pause for a second to better help you understand. I’m very confident in my ability when that bell rings, doesn’t matter who I’m in there with. I had worked for years making every mistake imaginable and learning from each one, to get to this point. But growing up as a 300lb kid, who was never considered good at much of anything, really made me question my ability to be the “top guy”. I’ve always wrestled with my heart, because I love this, because when I do it, it feels right and I feel fulfilled. But as the pressure grew, the doubt crept back in for the first time, in a very long time. I honestly don’t think I’d have been able to rise to the occasion without my wife reassuring me that I did in fact belong or was ready for the moment (more.).

That night at BFG, I defeated Christian Cage and brought the TNA World Championship home where it belonged – only to lose it to Moose before I had time to put it around my waist. The blowback online from fans around the world was exactly what TNA wanted in making Moose the biggest heel possible. But in all honesty, it was a great confidence boost for me to realize that in the fans eyes I belonged in the hunt.

About 6 months later, after tons of sick matches with the likes of Minoru Suzuki, the now Bronson Reed, and many others, I felt like I was ready. I reclaimed the TNA World Championship from Moose in the main event of Rebellion (one of my favourite matches ever). That night, my son Jett walked me to the ring, and my wife Jade strapped that championship around my waist in the middle of the ring. I will never, ever forget that moment. I got to share my passion, my love for wrestling, with the ones I love most. My wife and son are my family, but I got to share them with my extended family of fans that had seen me scratch and claw my way to the very top of this company.

How do you repay a company that lets you do that? The only way I knew how, was to try and have the best matches I could every single time I stepped into the ring. I nearly died on I-95 driving to Cincinnati for my first defense against Ishii. My car was totalled, but I wasn’t missing that shit for anything. I had so many title defenses against so many people I respected. I am so grateful, as I became a better wrestler because of every single match. Thank you Eddie, Shelley, EY, Frankie, Speedball, Swann, Doering and many many more.

My historic reign was sadly cut short because of injury. See, when you wrestle like I do, 100% every single time, something bad is bound to happen. I tore my tricep and after nearly a year as champion, I had to relinquish my title.

I was gutted. All I wanted to do was the same thing that was done for me by Christian Cage and Moose, and pass it off the right way and God-willing, help “make” whoever took it along the way. But that never happened.

After 4 months and a shitload of obsessive work, I returned 3-4 months early from tricep surgery. My sole focus was to get back to where I had been and get that TNA World Championship back to finish what I started. But wrestling is weird. It’s always moving. There are 100 different pieces on the board and it doesn’t revolve around any one single person. So it never came to be… It’s not a regret, but I’d be lying if I said it wasn’t a disappointment.

That’s life I suppose.

What I was able to do was continue being part of the best locker room in the world. I’m wired different y’all. People in this business think I’m crazy. I’ve said this many times – but if you haven’t heard… every-time you buy a ticket to see me, you’re going to get my absolute best whether there are 5, 500, or 5000 in attendance. So many people in that TNA locker room share that rare quality, it’s amazing.

I had two stand out matches with Will Ospreay, I had a trio with Alex Hammerstone, a couple intense ones with Steve Maclin and for the finale, I had an “I Quit” match versus Mike Santana that I’m very proud of.

My 6 years in TNA have been amazing. I’ve made lifelong friends and people I call family. I was able to travel the world with my wife when she joined the company as their Ring Announcer for a couple of years. My 6 year old son Jett, has grown up only knowing that his dad is a TNA wrestler. I’m so grateful for the opportunities I got here to show what I could do. I am also eternally grateful for the mentoring and coaching that was so freely given to me over the years. I wouldn’t be half the wrestler I am today, without it.

I love you all: from production, talent and to most importantly, the fans. Thank you for giving this man with a dream, a chance to find himself. I know who I am now and I know what I’m capable of – and to be quite honest, that’s ANYTHING. I’m a killer, and whatever I lack in God-given athletic ability, I more than make up for with a ruthless work ethic and passion to be the best.

On June 19, 2002 I rushed home from work with a friend, to watch the very first episode of TNA. I was 15, and seeing AJ Styles and Low Ki, truly inspired me to actually pursue this. I hope my matches live on forever in your memory like they will mine. But decades from now, even if they don’t, my only hope is that maybe some 15 year old kid tuned into something I did, and was inspired to follow their impossible dreams as well.

Thank you for all the memories. If it all ended today I’d be more than satisfied and that’s because of all of you. I will be eternally grateful for TNA and carry TNA with me in my heart for the rest of my career.

Josh Alexander

P.S.

I can’t write all this and not thank

– Lance Storm for everything! Being my agent most of the past 3 years, guiding me and always being honest. Cracker Barrel 4 Life!

– D’Lo Brown for believing in me, guiding me and encouraging me when you could tell I was struggling.

– Jody Threat for making me a proud coach/trainer and always tagging in to watch my boys when I had to go out and work.

– Scott D’Amore for taking a chance on me after so many had passed on me over the years. For challenging me to get out of my comfort zone. For always being real. For trusting me to deliver. Your love and passion for this after 30+ years is inspiring and infectious.

– Team Friendship Bracelet, y’all know who you are. Brothers forever.”