wrestling / News

Josh Alexander Loses To Eric Young In Final TNA Match On Impact

February 13, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Josh Alexander TNA Impact 2-13-25 Image Credit: TNA

Josh Alexander lost his final match in TNA, falling to Eric Young on this week’s Impact. Young defeated Alexander on Thursday’s show, picking up the win after the Northern Armory tossed him a mask that he nailed Alexander with before hitting a piledriver to get the win.

Alexander’s contract with TNA ends on February 15th and he will become a free agent.

https://twitter.com/ThisIsTNA/status/1890234512426012994

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Eric Young, Josh Alexander, TNA Impact, Jeremy Thomas

Spotlight

More Stories

loading