Josh Alexander Loses To Eric Young In Final TNA Match On Impact
Josh Alexander lost his final match in TNA, falling to Eric Young on this week’s Impact. Young defeated Alexander on Thursday’s show, picking up the win after the Northern Armory tossed him a mask that he nailed Alexander with before hitting a piledriver to get the win.
Alexander’s contract with TNA ends on February 15th and he will become a free agent.
There is only one @Walking_Weapon!
Watch #TNAiMPACT on TNA+: https://t.co/EkIqqcvwIi pic.twitter.com/rZUBpBCbl3
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) February 14, 2025
Classic @Walking_Weapon! A perfectly executed crossbody to the back of @TheEricYoung!
Watch #TNAiMPACT on TNA+: https://t.co/EkIqqcuYSK pic.twitter.com/OKoy8CZCTF
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) February 14, 2025
STYLES CLASH! @Walking_Weapon
Watch #TNAiMPACT on TNA+: https://t.co/EkIqqcvwIi pic.twitter.com/0Hiv5mtghD
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) February 14, 2025
https://twitter.com/ThisIsTNA/status/1890234512426012994
