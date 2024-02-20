Josh Alexander Would Love To Be Part Of NJPW G1 Climax Tournament

Josh Alexander says he would love to participate in the NJPW G1 Climax. The TNA star worked his first match for NJPW last October and he spoke with Monthly Puroresu about potentially being part of the yearly tournament. You can see some highlights below:

On why he wants to be in the G1: “I’ve been a wrestling fan for a very long time. When I was a teenager I discovered Japanese wrestling. The first DVD I got was the AJPW Champion Carnival. Then I discovered the NJPW G1. The who’s who of the best in-ring talents from around the world have competed in the G1. I’d like nothing better than to test myself in one and show the world how good I am.”

On if he could fill the void left by Kazuchika Okada, Will Ospreay and Tama Tonga: “I’d absolutely say I could step in and fill part of the void left over from their departures from a match quality perspective. Of course, those are some enormous shoes to fill as far as their equity and star power built up across the world from their tenures in NJPW. But I’d love to try.”

On Ospreay saying he should be in the G1: “Of course it’s huge. Will is one of the best in the world – a top guy in NJPW and known around the world. His endorsement carries weight. When he speaks people take notice. Now we wait and see if it is what can make it happen I suppose,” Alexander said.

On if he would be disappointed if he wasn’t in this year’s G1 Climax: “No. This wrestling business is unpredictable. I’ve learned over the years to not get your hopes up unless the flights are booked. To even compete in the G1 would take a lot of coordination and planning with regards to my other commitments. So I can cross my fingers. But I won’t be let down. Everything happens as and when it should.”