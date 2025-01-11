wrestling / News

Josh Alexander To Miss Prestige Wrestling Event Due To Travel Issues

Josh Aleander has announced that he will miss tonight’s Prestige Wrestling Roseland X due to travel issues. He was set to face Kevin Blackwood at the event, which would have been his last match on the independent scene.

He wrote: “Sadly, I cannot make it to @WrestlePrestige tonight for what would have been my last indie match for the foreseeable future. This one’s completely out of my hands. Due to international travel issues, I cannot appear tonight. I’m as disappointed as everyone else. That being said @WrestlePrestige has a wild card planned & is consistently one of the best promotions in the world.

Prestige added: “Due to unforeseen international travel issues Josh Alexander will not be competing at #PrestigeRoseland X tonight. All parties did all we could to pull this off & we ultimately had to throw the towel in. @Walking_Weapon WILL have one more independent wrestling match in a Prestige ring before the end of 2025. We’re terribly sorry about these changes but there is nothing else that could be done. Card shuffling begins now, tune in live at 7:00 PM for new matches & maybe some surprises!

