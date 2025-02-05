Josh Alexander Recalls Missed Opportunity To Work For WWE NXT

In an interview with Straight Talk Wrestling (via Fightful), Josh Alexander recalled a time in which he could have been a part of the WWE NXT brand and why it didn’t happen. Alexander will be a free agent on February 15 after finishing up at TNA last month.

He said: “I will say that there was one certain situation where I was supposed to go, and it did not happen. There were maybe two other situations where I was asked to go, and it got shut down for whatever reason that was. No hard feelings on my end. I have options on the table, so there are no hard feelings or nothing like that. There were definitely plenty of stories that could have been told, whether it was The North reunited for one night only or if I went one-on-one with Ethan Page in some capacity, just because of all the history we have together. There was a lot of stuff thrown at me at certain times. Whether it’s true or false, it just didn’t materialize for whatever reason. The timing wasn’t there for it.“