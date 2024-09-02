Josh Alexander Mocks Joe Hendry Following Loss At NXT No Mercy

Josh Alexander had some pointed words for Joe Hendry after Hendry lost in the main event of NXT No Mercy. As noted, Ethan Page defeated Hendry to retain the NXT Championship in the main event of Sunday’s show. Alexander, who has been feuding with Hendry in TNA, posted to Twitter to write:

“.@joehendry Congrats. You failed yourself & the entire @ThisIsTNA locker room you were representing. See ya back on Thursdays.”