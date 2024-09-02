wrestling / News

Josh Alexander Mocks Joe Hendry Following Loss At NXT No Mercy

September 1, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
TNA Impact Josh Alexander 3-7-24 Image Credit: TNA

Josh Alexander had some pointed words for Joe Hendry after Hendry lost in the main event of NXT No Mercy. As noted, Ethan Page defeated Hendry to retain the NXT Championship in the main event of Sunday’s show. Alexander, who has been feuding with Hendry in TNA, posted to Twitter to write:

“.@joehendry

Congrats.

You failed yourself & the entire @ThisIsTNA locker room you were representing.

See ya back on Thursdays.”

article topics :

Joe Hendry, Josh Alexander, NXT No Mercy, Jeremy Thomas

