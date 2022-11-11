Josh Alexander On A Possible Match With Steve Maclin, Goals in Impact Wrestling

In an interview with Fightful, Josh Alexander spoke about a possible match with Steve Maclin and his future goals in Impact Wrestling. Here are highlights:

On his team with Ethan Page: “Within my first three years there I became Triple Crown Champion and all that stuff, now holding the World Championship. Saying what’s left, I just eclipsed Sting’s reign as one of the longest reigning champions. So I’m now fourth highest reigning. Bobby Roode is the longest reigning champion of all time, he’s not far away now if I hang onto this championship for a few more months I’ll eclipse him as well and be the longest running champion for both tag team and world champion in company history.”

On his goals in Impact: “My ultimate goal with IMPACT and everything is to grow the company because I think the roster and everybody, we’re so talented. We just need to get more eyes back on that company. We’re doing that, picking away with things like our app specials and pay-per-views. I think they’re some of the most stacked cards that deliver from opening match all the way to main event. Trust me, going on main event on those shows, I can feel the pressure because everybody’s raising the bar all the way up. So I gotta go out there and work extra hard. I wouldn’t have it any other way. I embrace the pressure of it.”

On who he wants to face: “There’s so many people. There’s people in the X-Division. The Mike Baileys—another Canadian wrestler that I think is one of the best wrestlers in the world. I think the stuff that we could do together would be stuff that I don’t think a lot of other wrestlers could do in that ring. We could put on something special. But then you’ve got guys like Trey Miguel, Ace Austin, Chris Bey in the X-Division. They’re all extremely talented and I think they’re ready to make that leap up to the World title scene. If I had to pick the one guy I think has the most momentum right now and the one I’m on a mission to get in the ring with is Steve Maclin.”