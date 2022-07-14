Josh Alexander On Adjusting To A Singles Run, Santana Believing He’d Be World Champion

In an interview with Fightful, Josh Alexander spoke about how he adjusted to becoming a singles wrestler and how wrestlers like Santana knew he’d be a World champion. Here are highlights:

On adjusting to being a singles wrestler: “I will say I didn’t see anything for myself in the immediate future. It’s not because I’m a pessimist. I’ve been in wrestling long enough to know that you never get your hopes up for anything. You’ll be let down a majority of the time. But, luckily, both myself and Ethan Page were very decorated singles competitors on the independents all over North America. So I had a lot of experience wrestling really good wrestlers in a single capacity. So when I got the opportunity to make the best of it, that’s all I’ve been doing is trying to be consistent and deliver every time since then.”

On wrestlers believing he’d be world champion: “I think the whole business changed mid-way through the pandemic for all of that stuff with the influx of AEW and there’s a lot of jobs out there, but then Ring of Honor shutting down. It’s always this ever changing thing with being a free agent. It’s stressful. Especially for someone like me who it took fourteen years to get signed anywhere, to get any real notoriety. But I always wanted to be with IMPACT Wrestling. I knew that I had unfinished business here. Even though I didn’t think anything was possible with my singles career, I had people like Jordynne Grace and Santana of L.A.X. telling me I was gonna be a World champion since the moment I got here. I do owe Santana a steak dinner, though. The night before he left IMPACT, we were hanging out just to say goodbye and he said, ‘I bet you a steak dinner that you’re gonna be World champion before your first contract’s up.’ I was like, ‘No way. Take that bet all day long.’ I still owe him a steak dinner.”

On how he feels about being on top of Impact Wrestling: “Initially it’s excitement and it’s unbelievable. You never thought it was gonna happen. You can’t wait and then you realize all the pressure and all the responsibility that comes with it weighs on you a little bit more. It’s a weird transition period where if I was working hard before, I’ve gotta work even harder now. I gotta me more dependable and more consistent now. Now, as champion, since Rebellion, the amount of pressure I feel is insane. Not only in the main events after these stacked shows following the likes of Mike Bailey and Deonna Purrazzo and all these people that are gonna tear it up all the time, but I’m representing the company and I’m also representing this locker room full of people that I love and respect. So it’s something I take very seriously.”