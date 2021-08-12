wrestling / News

Josh Alexander on Learning How to Feed Off of the Crowd’s Reactions

August 12, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Josh Alexander Impact Wrestling

Cageside Seats’ Shakiel Mahjouri recently interviewed Impact Wrestling star Josh Alexander. Below are some highlights.

Josh Alexander on learning to feed off the fans: “I reiterate this a lot to a lot of younger wrestlers at Impact and throughout the independents. It took me about the 10 or 11-year mark [to learn]. I wrestled El Generico and I remember him telling me, ‘Just calm down and wait.’ We were in the ring and something happened. He said, ‘Wait, wait!’ I was just like, ‘What?’ I waited and all of a sudden you hear the crowd just come up to this insane level and I would have cut them off and they would have never been there because I would have just been going through the motions.”

On learning at around the 10-year mark of his career: “I had been told that same thing that El Generico had told me 100 times previous to that. But in my 10 years and all the experience I [had] grinded on the indies, at that moment, that’s when everything kind of clicked and went together. Listening to the crowd, that’s when you get the ear for everything. I think it’s just reps. Some people can develop it after two or three years. But for a lot of people, it’s around that 10-year mark where you get that year for the crowd. That’s really what we’re all about, is giving the fans what they want.”

