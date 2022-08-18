Josh Alexander on Paying Tribute to TNA During Title Match Against Eric Young

– During a recent interview with the Alliance Pro Wrestling Podcast, Impact Wrestling World Champion Josh Alexander discussed paying tribute to classic TNA matchups involving Kurt Angle, Samoa Joe, and more during his recent title match against Eric Young. Below are some highlights.

Josh Alexander on his tribute spots against Eric Young: “When I saw the video, I was just so blown away that the side-by-sides were so authentic or close to being the actual things that have happened in the past. Myself and Eric Young, when we had the Slammiversary match, which is basically where all those clips are, we were trying to tip our caps and have that love letter to TNA and the history of the first 20 years because I was a huge fan and he was part of it. We did that, and that video just solidifies that we did, for anyone that didn’t pick up on those little easter eggs.”

On his goal with the homage: “It’s definitely my goal. I don’t think I have. When people think of TNA or IMPACT Wrestling, they think of a lot of names. I might be in it for some people, but I want to be in it for the majority of people by the time I’m done here.”

You can view the side-by-side comparisons of the TNA clips to Alexander’s match with Young at Impact Wrestling Slammiversary 2022 below: