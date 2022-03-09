Josh Alexander On Re-Signing With Impact, Says His Visa Issues Were Real

Josh Alexander recently discussed his re-signing with Impact Wrestling and noted that his recent visa issues were not a work. As previously noted, Alexander made his return at Impact Sacrifice and revealed that he’d signed a new deal after he was “sent home” and announced that his contract and visa had expired.

Speaking with Fightful’s The List & Ya Boy, Alexander discussed his re-signing as well as his being name dropped on AEW. You can see the highlights below, courtesy of Fightful:

On the situation with his visa expiring: “This visa stuff is legitimate, 100%, I’ve seen people comment and say, ‘That was all a work too just to make it seem more legit.’ Like most things in my career, it was a circumstantial thing that happened to amplify this one thing and benefit it. I would never cancel a booking, ever, that’s not in me to do. I had to cancel two shows for that because of legitimate visa issues with lawyers and stuff that is way over my pay grade. That was unfortunate. It all got handled now. I’m back in the state and have a new visa and everything else.”

On agreeing to a contract before his current deal expired: “We agreed in principle and when my contract expired, we agreed before I had a chance to talk with anybody else. I knew where I wanted to stay and what I wanted to do.”

On not being asked about his status: “I wanted this to happen from the get-go. I knew I wanted to stay with IMPACT because I’m clearly happy there, there’s a lot stuff going on there, I just want to wrestle, I don’t care where I wrestle as long I do what I get to do at the highest level and all this other stuff. It all materialized and came together pretty quickly. The whole work of the whole thing is that IMPACT has had this reputation of losing marquee talent time and time again. Me, being a babyface, I approached management and said, ‘If I’m staying, why don’t we make a thing out of it that I chose to stay at IMPACT.’ I probably could have gone somewhere else and could have gotten a job somewhere else, but I didn’t want to, so I wanted to amplify that. Not just for me, but for the whole brand of IMPACT and the fans.”

“There was a 1% chance I wasn’t going to re-sign with IMPACT. My relationship with everybody there, from management all the way through the locker room, I feel like I’m part of something that’s growing and on the ground floor and we’ve all got room to grow together. I’m a loyal person and a team player, I’ve been that way my whole life.”

On AEW making mention of him: “I had no idea. I thought it was all a big work between management and IMPACT and they were just helping each other out, trying to make things even more, but it all snowballed. The Brandi thing happened and that was them doing whatever they wanted to do. Even Ethan Page working Christian, whose last match was against me two and a half months ago, was this weird synergistic thing that happened. It was all happenstance and amplified it even more.”