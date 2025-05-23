Josh Alexander On His Relationship With Tony Khan, Says Khan Cares For His Employees

Josh Alexander says his relationship with appreciation of Tony Khan was a big factor in his decision to sign with AEW. Alexander spoke with Shakiel Mahjouri for a new interview and talked about his relationship with Khan and how it made his decision to sign with the company an easy one.

“I read all the criticism and all the speculation on why I made my choice and stuff,” Alexander said (per Fightful). “From the second I met Tony Khan during the COVID era in TNA, I got this impression that as a boss, he’s somebody that actually cares for his employees. You’re not just a number. You’re not just an asset to the company. He actually cares about you. That’s something that means a great deal to me. In working for Scott D’Amore in TNA, I developed a relationship with him, and there’s a lot of trust that goes into this stuff. So I just wasn’t comfortable working somewhere where I just be an asset, something that you could just toss away in an instant, and stuff like that.”

He continued, “I wanted somebody that’s going to care about me and care about the fact that I have a family that I’m feeding and that I do have such a passion for this, and I hope we share that passion and stuff like that. It’s that this locker room is full of people that I’ve known and worked with over the past 20 years, and I’ve developed relationship with, relationships with and it’s because, there’s people like Edge, Chris, Jericho, Kenny Omega, in this company that I have never wrestled, that I’ve dreamed of wrestling for decades. So that all made it very easy for me to make my decision.”

Alexander will be part of a trios match at AEW Double or Nothing, teaming with Konosuke Takeshita and Kyle Fletcher against Paragon.