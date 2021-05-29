Josh Alexander on Transitioning to Singles, If He Had Any Fears After Ethan Page Left Impact

– Wrestling Epicenter recently interviewed Impact Wrestling talent and X-Division champion Josh Alexander, who discussed a variety of topics. Below are some highlights.

his thought son the X-Division: “I think Impact needs to nail down exactly what the X Division is. They have said “no limits” for years because there is no weight limits on this thing – Samoa Joe is one of the best X Division competitors we ever had and he was almost 300 pounds. For me, growing up as a fan of TNA, watching Impact Wrestling, when that X Division graphic went up, you knew you were going to get to see bad ass pro wrestling! You were going to get to see guys go out there and do whatever it is they had to do to steal the show. To me, that is what it is now and that is what I look forward to making it even more moving forward.”

Josh Alexander on D’Lo Brown praising his match with TJP as the best one Brown ever called: “D’Lo did mention that to me in passing. But, you know, it is pro wrestling! (laughs) You don’t always believe what people tell you. (laughs) There is a recency bias and all of that other stuff. To me, TJP is probably the best opponent I’ve ever stepped into the ring with ever. We’ve had three matches and each one has been regarded as a classic or exceptional. That is instant. Especially right now, with no crowds, you can’t tell by the crowd noise. But, as soon as I walk through that curtain, I know when I’ve had a great match with TJP. There is just this feeling in the air. That is why I would say he’s probably the best opponent I’ve ever had.”

On going from tag team to the singles division: “No, not at all. I’m not going to front – There was nerves! After two years of being very successful in the tag team division, I had to learn on my own two feet – So to speak. You know what I’m saying? There was nerves. But, I knew I had 14 years (in the business) before I joined Impact Wrestling wrestling all over the world in all different promotions against the best wrestlers in the entire world. So, I knew I had plenty of experience as a singles competitor. So, I knew that the second I had a chance to stand on my own two feet in the middle of that ring, I was going to get to show the world that.”

Josh Alexander on The North being Impact’s longest reigning tag team champions: “You know, it was a promo line to say that we just wanted to go down in the history books. But, it is real now. And, it is a feather in my cap that I can always hold on to – That I’m in the history books and that I’m going to be remembered as one of the best Tag Team wrestlers in one of the best wrestling companies the world has ever seen.”

His thoughts on Ethan Page leaving Impact: “Yeah. But, it was only scary in the sense that opportunities don’t always come along in professional wrestling. So, there is always the uncertainty of them not knowing who is going to make the decisions and when to get an opportunity. I just had to wait my turn. Luckily, it came very quickly and I was able to show what I could do. But, initially, going into Hard to Kill, I had a pre-show match with Brian Myers. I didn’t know if someone from management would be watching and say, “This Josh has something.” But, that is what it is all about. Getting an opportunity and trying to hit a home run with it every time.”

Josh Alexander on potentially teaming with Ethan Page again with the Impact & AEW working relationship: “You know, that is the good thing about this “Forbidden Door” business. There are just too many dream matches that are out there from a tag team scenario for that not to be left on the table if these companies truly are working together. I think there are a lot of fans that would love to see The North against FTR, The North against the Young Bucks, The North against the Jurassic Express. You want to see all these matches that you could not see in Impact Wrestling when we were a tag team. I think it would be a good business decision to have that happen. But, the timing has to be right… Everything has to be right! You just have to keep trucking along and never say never.”

On wanting live fans back at Impact: “So, so very eager! (laughs) I can’t think of anything I want more from a professional perspective. To me, wrestlers are a lot like comedians in that you need that immediate response. True – Over the past year, we’ve proven we don’t really “need” it but without that immediacy, you really don’t know what you’re doing. You don’t really know if anything is good until it airs and then you’re going off of social media’s reaction. I think returning to the live crowd is going to be the best thing ever and I really can’t wait for that to happen.”