Josh Alexander Weighs In On Upcoming Contract Expiry, Potential Free Agency

Josh Alexander’s TNA contract expiration date is coming up, and he recently weighed in on his future. The former TNA World Champion had the option on his contract extended for a year in February of this year, and he spoke with WrestleManiac UK for a new interview in which he discussed the potential for free agency and more.

“I can’t say I want to leave TNA,” Alexander said (h/t to Fightful). “It’s just, I have never hit free agency. I have never been the belle of the ball. I’ve never seen what offers are out there from other companies. I signed my first contract with iMPACT Wrestling nearly six years ago. I re-signed three years ago. Now, that one is coming up. I think I’d be doing myself and my family a disservice by not seeing what’s out there.”

He continued, “If there is something out there that gets me really excited, it’s all about what makes me happy at the end of the day. Everything in my wrestling career for these 19 years have been following my heart. There are many times when I was let down, or I broke my neck, or all this other stuff happened that would deter somebody from following their dream. For me, this makes me happy. I want to do it. I get excited doing it still after 19 years and 1500-plus matches. I’m going to keep following my heart with it and we’ll see where that leads.”

Alexander will battle Joe Hendry at TNA Victory Road on Friday.