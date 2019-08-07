Josh Alexander On Working With NXT Stars This Weekend While Being An Impact Champion

In an interview with Wrestling Inc, Impact Wrestling tag team champion Josh Alexader spoke about the possibility of working with NXT wrestlers this weekend for a Destiny Wrestling event. He will team with Michael Elgin against NXT UK’s Moustache Mountain. Here are highlights:

On Michael Elgin: “Elgin and I have been known as adversaries for the better part of 14 years. He started a year or two before me and we were always booked together and travelled together. I’ve probably had over 100 matches against Michael Elgin. I can say he’s a friend, but as a pro wrestler, I don’t think there’s many better than him in the world.”

On having a match with NXT wrestlers: “It’s fascinating and wild to even picture because if you think back 20 years ago, two major companies combining to put on a tag match on an indie show run by a different company? I don’t think that would happen. It’s just going to be something special for the fans to see two contracted Impact talents against two contracted WWE talents. It’s just a dream match that I don’t think you’d see anywhere else.”

On Moustache Mountain: “As a fan, they’re one of the best tag teams I’ve seen in recent years. I know Tyler is one of the best wrestlers in the world already even though he’s like 22 years old. And Trent is just a storied, travelled veteran who’s been all around Europe and has built up that entire scene. I’m excited to test myself in a tag team match against Mustache Mountain because I’m such a big fan.”

On if there are any restrictions on the match: “I hope there’s no restrictions. I hope they let us go out there and put on one of the best tag matches ever in Canada which is gonna be the goal for myself and Elgin.”

On working with Impact management: “You hear horror stories, right? I’m talking about any company where you hear horror stories from guys or read stuff on the dirt sheet about management being crazy, but honestly it’s been a walk in the park. No one’s given me any flack for anything. It’s one of the best locker rooms I’ve ever been in from the producers all the way up to the vice presidents. They don’t put any restrictions on us and honestly I couldn’t think of a better way to do it. I’ve been wrestling for almost 14 years. And for 13 of those years I was pretty certain Scott [D’Amore] couldn’t stand me. That makes sense now because he wouldn’t give me the time of day for 13 years. I tried getting booked but he wouldn’t give me a spot as there are guys he’s loyal to. He was one of the guys who fueled me to work harder because I’m a competitive guy. I understand pro wrestling is scripted, but at the end of the day, if he looked at me and said he didn’t see something worth signing, I wanted to take that, work harder, ball it up and shove it down his throat. That’s what I ended up doing as he had to stand in the middle of the ring and admit that I’m one of the best wrestlers in the world and that he wanted me in Impact. It came full circle.”