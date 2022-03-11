Josh Alexander Says He Was Originally Set To Appear At AEW Show, Praises Kenny Omega

Josh Alexander has revealed that he was planned to appear in the audience on AEW TV. Alexander spoke with Sean Ross Sapp and Jimmy Van on Fightful’s The List & Ya Boy and noted that there was a point at the end of the AEW/Impact relationship where he would have appeared in the crowd before Bound For Glory, but that it was cut after Christian was injured.

“I thought it was cool,” Alexander said. “I was a huge fan of Kenny. Anybody who is a pro wrestler should be a huge fan of (Kenny). What he’s able to do in a ring can only highlight us by having matches with him and competing, even though we weren’t winning or anything like that [laughs].”

He continued, “The relationship, I thought it was good for what it was. I thought we could have gone over there to highlight some of our guys, but that never materialized, which was disappointing. There was talk of me going pre-Bound for Glory and just being in the audience like, ‘This is the guy challenging Christian at Bound For Glory,’ but I think Christian hurt his shoulder and was written off TV around that time.”