Josh Alexander Praises Michael Elgin for Helping His Growth as a Wrestler

– Fightful recently spoke to Josh Alexander who recently spoke about how Michael Elgin was instrumental in his growth as a wrestler. Below is an excerpt from the interview:

“When I started wrestling, there was a commission that limited the amount of wrestling that could happen here. The week I started, they lifted the commission, so independent shows popped up all over the place. Not only did I have Eric Young, Tye Dillinger, I had a ton of indie shows. The one guy I attribute with most of my success is Michael Elgin. I had hundreds of hundreds of matches with him and killed way too many brain cells along the way. He’s gone on to do what he’s done. Out of all the talent pool from the learning perspective, he pushed me and helped me learn a lot,” said Alexander.”