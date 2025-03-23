Josh Alexander Praises TJP, Thinks He Should Be Making Millions

In an interview with the Johnny I Pro Show (via Post Wrestling), Josh Alexander praised TJP, noting that he’s so good he should be making a lot more money to wrestle or train others. Alexander and TJP faced off in an Iron Man match on Impact a few years ago that was praised online.

Josh Alexander said: “The one thing I take away from it (60-minute Iron Man match against TJP), I can’t talk good enough about TJP. I think TJP is one of the most underrated wrestlers in the world to this day. The fact that he isn’t making millions upon millions of dollars to either train pro wrestlers or perform as a wrestler on some platform blows my mind! That’s how talented this guy is in the ring. He’s a magician and I’ve learned so much from him.”