Josh Alexander Recalls His Reaction To Jordynne Grace’s Royal Rumble Appearance

Josh Alexander says he got “goosebumps” when Jordynne Grace made an appearance at the WWE Royal Rumble last month. Grace appeared in the women’s Rumble match representing TNA, and Alexander spoke about his reaction to the moment in an interview with Sports Illustrated.

“I watched it live, and the second her music hit, I got goosebumps,” Alexander said. “When she locked up with Trin[ity] Fatu], who I’ve been lucky enough to build a relationship with over the past year, I literally welled up.”

He continued, “Seeing that moment for my friend Jordynne Grace, someone who tirelessly puts in work, she deserved that fanfare. It’s great for TNA, it’s great for her, and it’s great for our locker room. I thought she had the best performance of anyone in the Royal Rumble, and that is a testament to the talent that she is.”

Alexander had his contract with TNA extended earlier this week.