Josh Alexander Recalls Great Experience Working With Christian Cage

– During a recent appearance on The Kurt Angle Show, Impact Wrestling World Champion Josh Alexander recalled his feud with Christian Cage and how great of an experience it was. He stated the following (via WrestlingInc.com):

“I can say that, you know, meeting Christian, working with Christian from everything until that entire build until after the match, it was a dream come true. It was one of the best experiences of my career. I learned so much from him, obviously, because, you know, there’s so much to learn from someone I could learn so much more going forward if we got to work together more.”