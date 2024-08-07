wrestling / News

Josh Alexander Reportedly Spotted in Orlando Yesterday

August 7, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
TNA Impact Josh Alexander 3-7-24 Image Credit: TNA

PWInsider reports that Josh Alexander was seen in Orlando, Florida yesterday. While he was spotted in town, PWInsider notes he was not in attendance at the WWE Performance Center for last night’s Great American Bash special.

At the moment, Alexander is still under contract with TNA Wrestling. His current contract goes through February 2025.

