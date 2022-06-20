Josh Alexander Retains World Title at Impact Slammiversary (Clips)

Eric Young wasn’t able to lay claim to the Impact World Title at Slammiversary, with Josh Alexander retaining the title in the main event. Alexander defeated the Violent By Design leader at Sunday’s PPV to successfully defend his title, and you can see some clips from the the match below.

Alexander’s run with the championship now stands at 55 days, having won it from Moose at Impact Rebellion in April. Our full coverage of the PPV is here.