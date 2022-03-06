Josh Alexander Returns to Impact Wrestling, Will Face Moose at Rebellion

Josh Alexander made his return to Impact Wrestling at Saturday night’s Sacrifice event, attacking Moose who had just defeated Heath to retain the Impact Title. Alexander and Moose are now set to headline the April 23rd Rebellion PPV in Poughkeepsie, NY. Alexander revealed on tonight’s show that he has signed a new multi-year contract with Impact.

PWInsider reports that Alexander was snuck into the show in Louisville, KY tonight, just 10 minutes before his angle, after hiding all day so the surprise wouldn’t be ruined. His departure from Impact was a storyline leading to tonight’s angle.

Moose defeated Alexander to win the title back at Bound for Glory 2021, using his Call Your Shot Gauntlet Win Challenge on Alexander right after he had defeated Christian Cage to win the title. Alexander has vowed to get the title back ever since.

Alexander noted in a promo after the show went off the air that he never intended to leave Impact and would be working tomorrow’s Impact TV taping.

Highlights of his return are below.