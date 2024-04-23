– TNA Wrestling confirmed more matches and segments for this week’s edition of Impact. We’ll be hearing from former World Champion Josh Alexander. Also, Sami Callihan will face John Skyler of The Good Hands.

The show airs on Thursday, April 25 on AXS TV starting at 8:00 pm EST. Here’s the updated lineup:

* Fallout from TNA Rebellion

* Nic Nemeth vs. Eddie Edwards

* Ash by Elegance vs. Xia Brookside

* Sami Callihan vs. The Good Hands’ John Skyler

* We’ll hear from Josh Alexander