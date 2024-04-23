wrestling / News

Josh Alexander to Speak, Sami Callihan in Action on This Week’s TNA Impact

April 23, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
TNA Impact 4-25-23 - Josh Alexander Image Credit: TNA

– TNA Wrestling confirmed more matches and segments for this week’s edition of Impact. We’ll be hearing from former World Champion Josh Alexander. Also, Sami Callihan will face John Skyler of The Good Hands.

The show airs on Thursday, April 25 on AXS TV starting at 8:00 pm EST. Here’s the updated lineup:

* Fallout from TNA Rebellion
* Nic Nemeth vs. Eddie Edwards
* Ash by Elegance vs. Xia Brookside
* Sami Callihan vs. The Good Hands’ John Skyler
* We’ll hear from Josh Alexander

More Trending Stories

article topics :

TNA, TNA Impact, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading