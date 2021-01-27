Josh Alexander Says He’s Working Through A Bruised Heel

In an interview with The Wrestling’s Cool podcast, Josh Alexander revealed that he has been working through a severely bruised heel, but working through injury isn’t new for him. Here are highlights, via Fightful:

On working through injury: “Working around injuries is something that, unfortunately, I’ve made a name for myself doing. Even currently, I’m working through a severely bruised heel. It’s just something you have to be accustomed to doing. I know I’m not going to injure myself any further and I know where I can push my limits.”

On his broken neck: “The neck is something different, obviously. The first time, I was terrified. ‘Oh my God, I broke my neck, I’m going to be in a wheelchair the rest of my life.’ You just jump to these conclusions. Finding out my wrestling career was going to end, I didn’t really deal with it in any way. I didn’t realize the severity of it until I had my surgery and was sitting at home going, ‘What do I do now?’ It was the best thing to happen in my career, in a weird way. When I came back, now I work harder than anybody in wrestling. If I find out they work harder than me, I’ll work harder. I know what I lost.”