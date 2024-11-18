Josh Alexander Says He’s Wrapping Up His Independent Dates

Josh Alexander has announced that he is wrapping up his time on the independent scene. The TNA star announced at Northern Crown’s event on Sunday that he is finishing up his independent dates at the end of the year and said he may do “special things” if he can.

Following the announcement, Alexander took to Twitter to write:

“Regardless of what may or may not be in my future. After talking with my family I’ve made the decision to stop taking Indie dates. I’ve loved my time in the independents these past 20yrs. I’ve done amazing things, worked with amazing people and got to travel the world performing in front of amazing fans. That being said I’m tired of the hustle. It’s time for the next crop to step up and fill whatever void I may leave behind in the Canadian scene. I have faith because of promotions like @_NorthernCrown_ in Toronto, because of wrestlers like @FuerzaLives, new Northern Crown Champion @VaughnVertigo and countless others. Please support the Indies. Support the wrestlers grinding. They aren’t fueled by money, only a rabid passion or addiction and love for pro wrestling. All I ever did was follow my heart. Driving cars into the ground, barely able to afford to eat or pay my bills just so I could get to a show and wrestle every weekend was tough but I wouldn’t trade it for anything. I’ve met and made lifelong friends. Found my wife along the way and built a life and family to support me for whatever lies ahead. Thank you to every promotion that booked me (whatever you paid me helped me keep a roof over my families head more than you know). Every wrestler that worked with me (I learned so much from every match along the way) and every fan that showed support (you kept me going in times when I felt like giving up). It’s not goodbye. It’s just see you later.”

Alexander’s contract with TNA is believed to run through February after TNA exercised an option year in early 2024. No word yet on his plans.

At @_NorthernCrown_ and @Walking_Weapon just announced his retirement from the independents in Toronto and the GTA. Are bigger things coming for Josh Alexander? 👀 pic.twitter.com/YbXet9gWLH — Poisonrana (@PoisonranaPod) November 18, 2024