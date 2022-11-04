Josh Alexander Shares Story Of His Son Standing Up For Bullied Kid in School

Josh Alexander took to Twitter to share a story of his young son standing up for a fellow classmate who was being bullied. The Impact World Champion posted to his account to note that his son came home with his fingernails painted, which he did because a kid in his class was being bullied for painting his nails and wearing pink. Alexander wrote:

“My 7yr old came home from school with painted finger nails. I asked him why he pained them. He said a kid in his class is being bullied because he paints his nails & wears pink. So he painted his nails too so the bullies wouldn’t just bug him. My son rules. So proud! He’s been bullied forever for wanting & loving his long blonde hair. Adults & kids telling him he has girl hair. Always taught him if he likes it than keep it. Most compassionate kid I’ve ever met. I haven’t done everything right. But damn with the world right now this is a win!”

Alexander went on to respond to people reacting negatively to the post, writing:

“For the ppl responding or in my DMs angry over this & calling me a “snowflake”. We’d like you to know that we don’t care. Standing up to negativity is a valuable lesson. Just be happy. Let other people be happy. It doesn’t have any bearing on your life. That’s it.”

