Josh Alexander Shares Story Of His Son Standing Up For Bullied Kid in School
Josh Alexander took to Twitter to share a story of his young son standing up for a fellow classmate who was being bullied. The Impact World Champion posted to his account to note that his son came home with his fingernails painted, which he did because a kid in his class was being bullied for painting his nails and wearing pink. Alexander wrote:
“My 7yr old came home from school with painted finger nails. I asked him why he pained them. He said a kid in his class is being bullied because he paints his nails & wears pink. So he painted his nails too so the bullies wouldn’t just bug him.
My son rules. So proud!
He’s been bullied forever for wanting & loving his long blonde hair. Adults & kids telling him he has girl hair. Always taught him if he likes it than keep it. Most compassionate kid I’ve ever met.
I haven’t done everything right. But damn with the world right now this is a win!”
Alexander went on to respond to people reacting negatively to the post, writing:
“For the ppl responding or in my DMs angry over this & calling me a “snowflake”.
We’d like you to know that we don’t care. Standing up to negativity is a valuable lesson.
Just be happy. Let other people be happy. It doesn’t have any bearing on your life. That’s it.”
