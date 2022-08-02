Josh Alexander Loved Being Able to Have His Son Come To The Ring With Him At Impact Rebellion

Josh Alexander was accompanied by his youngest son to the ring at Impact Rebellion, and he recently discussed how much the moment meant to him. Alexander won the Impact World Championship at the PPV and talked on the Two-Man Power Trip Podcast about being able to come out with his boy.

“Just to be able to share it with my boy,” he said (per Fightful). “I have a seven-year-old son as well, and he’s not so much into pro wrestling as he’s a bit shy. But at the time, he was three years old, he’s four now, but he’s been completely obsessed with wrestling since he could walk and pay attention to the television set.”

He continued, “I’m both of my son’s heroes, as many dads are to their children, but I get to be a superhero, which is insane to be able to share that moment. Most fathers get to get their sons a photo with Mickey Mouse at Disneyland, but I got to walk out with my son on pay-per-view and give him a memory that he’s never going to forget.”