Josh Alexander Thinks Tenille Dashwood Is The Type Of Signing Impact Needs To Make

In an interview with Wrestling Inc, Josh Alexander praised Impact Wrestling for the recent hiring of Tenille Dashwood, who officially joined the Knockouts division at the end of last month. Here are highlights:

On being a champion in Impact: “I can’t say it hasn’t been great. When I came into Impact and we decided to form the tag team…we knew it would be a matter of time until we won the championship. It’s all happened really fast but nothing surprising and I’m just looking forward to everything in the future.”

On the tag team division in Impact: “From what I hear it is a growing division. I don’t know any names but right now I think we have some of the best tag teams around. But we’re trying to put a stamp on tag team wrestling, much like The Revival has done in WWE. For a long time tag team wrestling got lost in the shuffle. There weren’t any tag teams that would stick together and with the influx of The Young Bucks trying to keep tag teams relevant, we’re trying to do the same thing in Impact.”

On the women’s division: “All women’s wrestling as a whole is great. I watched the WWE Evolution pay-per-view and it was my favorite pay-per-view of the year. Me and my wife watched it and it was our favorite show of the year. At Impact, all of the ladies have stepped up. I don’t know who is gonna have the match of the night, but I know the women are always pushing the envelope. If you watched Slammiversary and that Monster’s Ball Match, it was one of the craziest matches I’ve ever seen. Everyone is hungry and everyone is trying to prove a point. Tenille Dashwood coming in – that’s the type of signing that Impact needs to make. Our roster is amazing and when you bring someone in like that with name value, it creates some buzz. That’s exactly what we need.”