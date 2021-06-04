Josh Alexander vs. TJP Rematch Heading to Independents

Josh Alexander defended the Impact X-Division Championship in an Iron Man match last night, and the rematch looks to be heading to the indies. On last night’s Before the Impact and Impact Wrestling, the two battled in a match that saw Alexander retain to start Impact two falls to one. David Penzer has sent out a press release hyping rematches that can be booked in independent promotions, as you can see below:

After “Instant Classic” Potential Match of the Year, 60 Minute Iron Man Match, TJP & Josh Alexander are ready to hit the road! Exclusive Bookings Available! After the 60 Minute Iron Man X Division Championship Match that has the wrestling world buzzing, Impact Wrestling stars TJP & “The Walking Weapon” Josh Alexander are ready to take their incredible feud on the road!

This match, whether it be for the X Division Championship, a 2/3 Fall Match, Submission Match, or even a Iron Man Rematch is available, in limited form, to Independent Wrestling Promoters across the World! Meet & Greets, Photo Op’s, & Wrestling Clinics with these 2 rivals are also available.

To inquire about bringing this match to your local wrestling promotion, email [email protected] NOW! Again, Limited Dates Available! Spread the word and ask your local Indy Promoter to book a TJP/Josh Alexander Rematch!