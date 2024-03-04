Josh Alexander Says TNA’s Decision To Renew His Deal Was ‘Totally Acceptable’

As previously reported, TNA Wrestling exercised its option to extend the contract of former World Champion Josh Alexander. In an interview with Fightful, Alexander commented on staying in TNA for another year (his deal expires in February 2025) and TNA opting to renew his deal.

He said: “I signed the contract two years ago, man. I’ve seen people on Twitter and stuff like that being like, ‘Josh is being held hostage,’ and all this stuff. I want to dispel that, first and foremost. At the end of the day, I want to be able to look myself in the mirror with my head held high, and say I carried myself as a professional. Did I explore the option of them not extending my contract? Sure. Never hurts to ask. But I signed that contract and he’s upheld my end of the bargain there and stay here for another year. We’ll see what happens after that. It’s always a possibility that I negotiate a long term extension before then. Anthem has already had interest in doing that. At the end of the day, I think it would have been cool to see what was out there, what I could do in the wrestling business right now between other companies, if there’s interest. Because that’s not something I’ve ever been able to do. Like I said, the ball was in their court. It was a team option, they picked it up. I’m happy here to stay for another year and do the things that I’ve been doing for the past five years. Like I said, I did ask if we could explore options of not and doing a short term deal, a long term deal, something else and renegotiate, but the ball was in Anthem’s court and it’s totally acceptable that they picked up that option. So you’re not gonna get me kicking and screaming and crying about it.“