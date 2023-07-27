Josh Alexander Recalls Working as Truck Technician During Indie Days, What He Learned From It

Josh Alexander worked as a truck technician when he was wrestling on the indies, and he recently talked about what he learned from the job. The former Impact World Champion was a guest on Cody Deaner’s podcast and talked about his early days in the industry. You can check out some highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On getting his start in wrestling: “I always say I would be homeless or dead if I didn’t have wrestling and indie wrestling. I don’t know why. It was probably my upbringing. I didn’t get taught responsibility, really. So when I went away to university and I had this money saved up from working my Dairy Queen job or whatever it was, I blew through that really quick because I had no idea what the value of a dollar was and all this other stuff. But I had this wrestling thing I wanted to do, and I started working the independents. I realized that I need gas money to drive to all these random towns all over Ontario if I want to get booked and start building my career. And it made me happy again. So I got a job. I got the worst job.”

On how the job helped him: “Anybody I talk to says that a tire technician, somebody who changes tires on the side of the highway for transport trucks and trailers and construction equipment, is one of the worst jobs in the world,” Alexander added. “I did that job for a decade as a pro wrestler on the indies because I could get time off. Because most people in that industry have problems with drinking or other things like that. It’s an issue. Me being so dependable to be there every Monday at 5 AM and work my 12 hours every day would allow me to get Fridays off once in a while for shows and stuff like that. It taught me that I loved wrestling more than basically anything, too.”