Josh Alexander Update Announced For This Week’s IMPACT Wrestling

Josh Alexander is set to give an update on his status on this week’s episode of Impact Wrestling. Impact announced on Wednesday that Alexander, who made his return at Slammiversary last week from injury, will give an update on how he’s doing on this week’s show.

The updated lineup for the show, which airs Thursday night on AXS TV and Impact Insiders on YouTube, is:

* Impact World Tag Team Championship Match: Subculture vs. ABC

* Jake Something vs. Kevin Knight

* Josh Alexander gives status update