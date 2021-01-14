Josh Alexander vs. Brian Myers Set For Impact Wrestling Hard to Kill Countdown Show

Impact Wrestling has announced a match between Josh Alexander and Brian Myers for the Hard to Kill Countdown show this Saturday. The Countdown happens at 7 PM ET, ahead of the PPV at 8 PM ET. Here’s an updated card:

* Kenny Omega & The Good Brothers vs. Rich Swann & The Motor City Machine Guns

* Impact X-Division Championship: Manik (c) vs. Rohit Raju vs. Chris Bey

* Impact Knockouts Championship: Deonna Purrazzo (c) vs. Taya Valkyrie

* Impact Knockouts Tag Team Championship: Kiera Hogan & Tasha Steelz vs. Havok & Nevaeh

* Ethan Page vs. The Karate Man

* Barbed Wire Massacre: Eddie Edwards vs. Sami Callihan

* Old School Rules: Tommy Dreamer, Rhino & Cousin Jake vs. Eric Young, Joe Doering & Deaner

* Tenille Dashwood & Kaleb vs. Rosemary & Crazzy Steve

* Countdown Show: Josh Alexander vs. Brian Myers