Josh Alexander vs. Brian Myers Set For Impact Wrestling Hard to Kill Countdown Show
Impact Wrestling has announced a match between Josh Alexander and Brian Myers for the Hard to Kill Countdown show this Saturday. The Countdown happens at 7 PM ET, ahead of the PPV at 8 PM ET. Here’s an updated card:
* Kenny Omega & The Good Brothers vs. Rich Swann & The Motor City Machine Guns
* Impact X-Division Championship: Manik (c) vs. Rohit Raju vs. Chris Bey
* Impact Knockouts Championship: Deonna Purrazzo (c) vs. Taya Valkyrie
* Impact Knockouts Tag Team Championship: Kiera Hogan & Tasha Steelz vs. Havok & Nevaeh
* Ethan Page vs. The Karate Man
* Barbed Wire Massacre: Eddie Edwards vs. Sami Callihan
* Old School Rules: Tommy Dreamer, Rhino & Cousin Jake vs. Eric Young, Joe Doering & Deaner
* Tenille Dashwood & Kaleb vs. Rosemary & Crazzy Steve
* Countdown Show: Josh Alexander vs. Brian Myers
BREAKING: @Walking_Weapon will face @Myers_Wrestling on the LIVE Countdown to #HardToKill THIS SATURDAY at 7/6c on @AXSTV! pic.twitter.com/2HbbHRre4G
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) January 14, 2021
