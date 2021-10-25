wrestling / News
Josh Alexander vs. Minoru Suzuki Announced For Tonight’s Impact Tapings
October 25, 2021 | Posted by
Impact Wrestling has announced that Josh Alexander is set to go one-on-one with NJPW star Minoru Suzuki at tonight’s tapings at Sam’s Town in Las Vegas. Tickets for the event are still available at Ticketmaster.
Alexander defeated Christian Cage at Bound for Glory to capture the Impact World title before Moose cashed in to defeat Alexander for the championship.
Meanwhile, Suzuki has wrestled for numerous promotions recently, including matches against Bryan Danielson in AEW and Nick Gage in GCW.
You can view the announcement below.
BREAKING: @Walking_Weapon faces @suzuki_D_minoru TONIGHT at @samstownlv in Las Vegas!
Get tickets and see it in person: https://t.co/KpFwlzniYE pic.twitter.com/V3fe4gDCC5
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) October 25, 2021
