wrestling / News

Josh Alexander vs. Minoru Suzuki Announced For Tonight’s Impact Tapings

October 25, 2021 | Posted by Blake Lovell
Impact Wrestling

Impact Wrestling has announced that Josh Alexander is set to go one-on-one with NJPW star Minoru Suzuki at tonight’s tapings at Sam’s Town in Las Vegas. Tickets for the event are still available at Ticketmaster.

Alexander defeated Christian Cage at Bound for Glory to capture the Impact World title before Moose cashed in to defeat Alexander for the championship.

Meanwhile, Suzuki has wrestled for numerous promotions recently, including matches against Bryan Danielson in AEW and Nick Gage in GCW.

You can view the announcement below.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Impact Wrestling, Josh Alexander, Minoru Suzuki, Blake Lovell

More Stories

loading