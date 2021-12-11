wrestling / News
Josh Alexander vs. Rohit Raju Added To Next Week’s Impact Wrestling
December 11, 2021 | Posted by
Impact Wrestling has announced a match between Josh Alexander and Rohit Raju for next week’s episode on AXS TV. So far this is the only match announced for the broadcast. Alexander will face Jonah at the upcoming Hard to Kill PPV.
This Thursday 8/7c on an all-new #IMPACTonAXSTV!@HakimZane takes on @Walking_Weapon!#IMPACTWRESTLING pic.twitter.com/Yh9C81vXYY
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) December 11, 2021