Josh Alexander vs. Rohit Raju Added To Next Week’s Impact Wrestling

December 11, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Impact Wrestling

Impact Wrestling has announced a match between Josh Alexander and Rohit Raju for next week’s episode on AXS TV. So far this is the only match announced for the broadcast. Alexander will face Jonah at the upcoming Hard to Kill PPV.

Impact Wrestling, Joseph Lee

