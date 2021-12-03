Josh Alexander vs. Ruby Soho Set For AAW Unstoppable

AEW star Ruby Soho took to Twitter on Thursday to challenge Impact Wrestling star Josh Alexander to match at AAW Unstoppable on December 30 at Logan Square Auditorium in Chicago, Illinois. And now, the intergender match is official.

AAW released a video with Alexander responding to Soho, where he accepted the challenge.

The match will mark Soho’s first appearance for the promotion since 2016. The event will air on FITE TV, and tickets are available at this link.

You can view Soho’s tweet and Alexander’s response below.