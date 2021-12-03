wrestling / News
Josh Alexander vs. Ruby Soho Set For AAW Unstoppable
AEW star Ruby Soho took to Twitter on Thursday to challenge Impact Wrestling star Josh Alexander to match at AAW Unstoppable on December 30 at Logan Square Auditorium in Chicago, Illinois. And now, the intergender match is official.
AAW released a video with Alexander responding to Soho, where he accepted the challenge.
The match will mark Soho’s first appearance for the promotion since 2016. The event will air on FITE TV, and tickets are available at this link.
You can view Soho’s tweet and Alexander’s response below.
12/30/2016 was my last match at @AAWPro.
12/30/2021 I return to where it all started.
So AAW, I have one request. Give me @Walking_Weapon.
— Ruby Soho (@realrubysoho) December 3, 2021
**BREAKING***@Walking_Weapon responds to @realrubysoho
Check out the exclusive video below!
AAW Unstoppable
12/30/21
Logan Square Auditorium
Chicago, IL
Tickets https://t.co/9glYmjydOU
IPPV on @FiteTV #AAWUnstoppable pic.twitter.com/KNqDgcUOwI
— AAW Wrestling (@AAWPro) December 3, 2021
