– As previously reported, Steve Maclin earned an Impact World Title shot at last night’s Impact Wrestling No Surrender event after beating PCO, Heath, and Brian Myers. Impact Wrestling has now confirmed that Josh Alexander will defend the World Title against Maclin at Impact’s Rebellion pay-per-view event in Toronto.

The Rebellion event is scheduled for April 16 at the Rebel Entertainment Complex in Toronto, Canada. It will be broadcast live on pay-per-view.