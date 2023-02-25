wrestling / News
Josh Alexander vs. Steve Maclin World Title Match Set for Impact Wrestling Rebellion
February 25, 2023 | Posted by
– As previously reported, Steve Maclin earned an Impact World Title shot at last night’s Impact Wrestling No Surrender event after beating PCO, Heath, and Brian Myers. Impact Wrestling has now confirmed that Josh Alexander will defend the World Title against Maclin at Impact’s Rebellion pay-per-view event in Toronto.
The Rebellion event is scheduled for April 16 at the Rebel Entertainment Complex in Toronto, Canada. It will be broadcast live on pay-per-view.
BREAKING: @Walking_Weapon will defend the IMPACT World Championship against @SteveMaclin at #Rebellion on April 16 from the Rebel Entertainment Complex in Toronto, Canada.
Get tickets HERE: https://t.co/Kq5T4CEQy3 pic.twitter.com/H0z8oyMwtN
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) February 25, 2023
