Josh Alexander vs. TJP Set For Tomorrow Night’s Impact Wrestling

After he won a title shot at No Surrender this past Saturday, Josh Alexander will face X-Division Champion TJP on this week’s Impact Wrestling on AXS TV. The episode will also feature the debut of NJPW’s Juice Robinson and David Finlay.

Alexander won his title shot by defeating Daivari, Chris Bey, Willie Mack, Suicide, Ace Austin, Trey Miguel and Blake Christian in a Triple Threat Revolver match.