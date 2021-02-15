wrestling / News
Josh Alexander vs. TJP Set For Tomorrow Night’s Impact Wrestling
February 15, 2021 | Posted by
After he won a title shot at No Surrender this past Saturday, Josh Alexander will face X-Division Champion TJP on this week’s Impact Wrestling on AXS TV. The episode will also feature the debut of NJPW’s Juice Robinson and David Finlay.
Alexander won his title shot by defeating Daivari, Chris Bey, Willie Mack, Suicide, Ace Austin, Trey Miguel and Blake Christian in a Triple Threat Revolver match.
.@MegaTJP defends the X-Division Championship against @Walking_Weapon TOMORROW at 8/7c on @AXSTV! #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/3MGHuTNPTe
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) February 15, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Renee Paquette Reveals Text Exchange With Nia Jax After ‘My Hole’ Outburst
- Backstage Rumor on Main Event for Tonight’s NXT TakeOver: Vengeance Day (POSSIBLE SPOILER)
- More Backstage Details on Sammy Guevara Being Pulled From Impact TV Tapings
- Accuser in 1980s WWE Sexual Misconduct Scandal Reportedly Takes Own Life