Josh Alexander On Why He Re-Signed With Impact, Doesn’t Like That It’s ‘Used As A Stepping Stone’

Josh Alexander says that he never wanted to exit Impact Wrestling and chose to stay despite having other options. Alexander, who re-signed with Impact earlier this year, spoke with Sports Illustrated and talked about staying with the company. You can see a couple of highlights below:

On re-signing with Impact: “I’ve always been bothered that IMPACT has been used as a stepping stone. To me, that’s a knock against the company. I had other options, but I chose to stay with IMPACT Wrestling. I never wanted to leave. Brandi [Rhodes] calling me out in AEW, that prompted the news cycle to think I was going to AEW, but I never wanted to leave IMPACT.”

On his World Championship match against Moose at Impact Rebellion: “This is the biggest match of my 17-year career. But this isn’t just for me. It’s for my family and my fans, the ones that have stuck with me. It’s been a long road to get here. I’m going to show that emotion, that motivation and the heart that brought me to this point—and that’s going to make me world champion.”