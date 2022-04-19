wrestling / News

Josh Alexander On Why He Re-Signed With Impact, Doesn’t Like That It’s ‘Used As A Stepping Stone’

April 19, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Impact Wrestling Josh Alexander Image Credit: Impact Wrestling

Josh Alexander says that he never wanted to exit Impact Wrestling and chose to stay despite having other options. Alexander, who re-signed with Impact earlier this year, spoke with Sports Illustrated and talked about staying with the company. You can see a couple of highlights below:

On re-signing with Impact: “I’ve always been bothered that IMPACT has been used as a stepping stone. To me, that’s a knock against the company. I had other options, but I chose to stay with IMPACT Wrestling. I never wanted to leave. Brandi [Rhodes] calling me out in AEW, that prompted the news cycle to think I was going to AEW, but I never wanted to leave IMPACT.”

On his World Championship match against Moose at Impact Rebellion: “This is the biggest match of my 17-year career. But this isn’t just for me. It’s for my family and my fans, the ones that have stuck with me. It’s been a long road to get here. I’m going to show that emotion, that motivation and the heart that brought me to this point—and that’s going to make me world champion.”

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Impact Wrestling, Josh Alexander, Jeremy Thomas

Spotlight

More Stories

loading