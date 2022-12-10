Josh Alexander On The Injury That Led To His Wearing Headgear, How It’s Become His Trademark

On a recent episode of Insight, Impact World Champion Josh Alexander talked with Chris Van Vilet about wearing headgear and the injury that caused it. Some highlights are below.

On Wearing Headgear: “It all happened by accident of course and I’m very thankful that it did happen. I have had a lot of conversations about the headgear because of the evolution of the character and the look. Do I need to wear it still? Is it holding me back from a further platform? I was just a talented Canadian that was booked consistently with no gimmick whatsoever that was a very reliable wrestler. When I found the headgear because I injured my ear it gave me something for the fans to remember me by. 70% of the fans that leave a wrestling show aren’t going to remember my name. When a kid leaves a show he might look at his dad and say ‘man, I really like that crazy guy with the face paint.’ Now they can say the guy with the headgear is a badass.’’

On The Injury: “Yeah, I actually injured myself for AIW in Cleveland the JLIT Tournament the first one I was ever in, I think it was 2013.. I took a kick to the ear by ACH and my ear just blew off of my head. I filmed a promo draining it with a syringe myself. The next day, I got hit again and it blew up it actually exploded off my head so my ear actually split in half and it was dangling down. So, I had to get it surgically pinned to the side of my head. The doctors don’t car about pro wrestling so there like ‘do what you have to do to have it heal’ and they said I couldn’t touch this for six months or three months. I had a booking in Ottawa and I went on eBay ordering it. I felt like such a goofball. I wrestled Mike Bailey and Scotty O’Shea and walking out I’m getting Princess Laia chants, nice headphones chants, chirps like crazy that and I still hear it today every so often from people that don’t know me… I remember coming back and Ethan Page telling me ‘you’re keeping that headgear you look like a badass.’ I haven’t taken it off since.”

