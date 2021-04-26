wrestling / News
Josh Alexander Wins X-Division Title At Impact Rebellion (Pics, Video)
April 25, 2021 | Posted by
Josh Alexander defeated Ace Austin and TJP to win the Impact X Division Title at Impact Rebellion tonight.
Highlights of the match are below.
No better way to kick off a PPV than with an X-Division Championship match. #IMPACTRebellion @The_Ace_Austin pic.twitter.com/4UiVSuYL6S
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) April 26, 2021
FOSBURY FLOP AND HE LANDED ON HIS FEET! #IMPACTRebellion @The_Ace_Austin pic.twitter.com/VoumJD7ci7
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) April 26, 2021
.@Walking_Weapon takes down BOTH @MegaTJP and @The_Ace_Austin at once. #IMPACTRebellion pic.twitter.com/8qsRsYWECU
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) April 26, 2021
AND NEW X-Division Champion – @Walking_Weapon! #IMPACTRebellion pic.twitter.com/hYpne2ILA1
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) April 26, 2021
