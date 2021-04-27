Josh Alexander To Defend X-Division Title Against Ace Austin On This Week’s Impact

Impact Wrestling has announced that Josh Alexander will defend his newly won X-Division Championship against former champion Ace Austin on this week’s Impact on AXS TV.

Alexander captured the championship at Impact Rebellion on Sunday in a three-way match featuring Austin and TJP.

It marks Alexander’s first reign as X-Division Champion in Impact, and in a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, he expressed his desire to bring the division back to its glory days when Samoa Joe and others were featured.

Taylor Wilde vs. Kimber Lee has also been announced for this week’s Impact.