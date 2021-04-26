Josh Alexander On X-Division Title Win At Impact Rebellion, Samoa Joe & Others Inspiring Him

In a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, Josh Alexander, who captured the X-Division Championship at Impact Rebellion, discussed his title victory, wanting to return the X-Division to its glory days, and much more. Here are some of the highlights:

Josh Alexander on wanting to pay respect to the TNA Unbreakable 2005 match featuring AJ Styles, Christopher Daniels, and Samoa Joe: “That’s the greatest three-way match of all time. The monkey flip where I caught TJ, they did that same spot. They did it straight into the rana, but I added a little flair by powering TJ, taking a kick, and then he rana’d me. When Samoa Joe came to the X Division, that gave me the burning desire to be a pro wrestler. So having that throwback to the Unbreakable match, that was a way to pay respect to this division.”

On when he learned he’d be winning the X-Division title: “I’ve been in wrestling long enough to know that you don’t believe anything until it actually happens. So I’d known for about a week, but the reaction when I won was as genuine as can be. And it was so great to see my two sons, holding up their own toy belts, celebrating at home with my wife.”

On his goal of returning the X-Division to its glory days: “There was an incredible amount of hype around this pay-per-view, and there were so many extra eyes on this show, so I wanted to give people their money’s worth. This was my chance to establish myself in a division that revolutionized the pro wrestling business. AJ Styles, Low Ki, Amazing Red, Samoa Joe, they all found their success in the X Division, and they were always the match of the night. I would like to return the X Division to its glory. This is the workhorse division. I’m going to bust my ass and try to steal every show I’m on.”