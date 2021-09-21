Josh Alexander To Officially Relinquish X-Division Title On This Week’s Impact

Impact Wrestling has announced the first segment for this week’s edition of Impact on AXS TV, as Josh Alexander is set to kick off the show by relinquishing the X-Division Championship.

Alexander chose to invoke Option C at Impact’s Victory Road event last weekend, and he’ll now challenge Christian Cage for the Impact World title at Bound for Glory.

The reign of Alexander started back at Rebellion in April, where he defeated Ace Austin and TJP in a three-way match to become the X-Division Champion.

You can view the announcement from Impact below.