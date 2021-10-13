Josh Barnett Announces Matchup With Tiger Ruas for Bloodsport 7

– Former UFC heavyweight champion Josh Barnett announced this week that he will be facing Tiger Ruas (aka former WWE talent Arturo Rua) a the upcoming Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport 7 event. You can see the announcement below.

Josh Barnett stated on the reveal, “A match up that carries a legacy…Both a wrestler & a fighter, but connected not through just opponents or training partners but through a master – Roberto Leitao Sr. This battle will be fueled in the honor of the legacy & memory of Mestre Leitao. The Warmaster vs Tiger Ruas.”

Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport 7 is scheduled for October 22 at the Ukranian Cultural Center in Los Angeles, California. Here’s the updated lineup:

* Josh Barnett vs. Arturo Ruas

* Tom Lawlor vs. Alex Coughlin

* Calvin Tankman vs. JR Kratos

* Davey Richards vs. Yuya Uemura

* Yoya vs. Starboy Charlie

* Erik Hammer vs. Bad Dude Tito

* Marina Shafir vs. Masha Slamovich

* Minoru Suzuki set for action