wrestling / News
Josh Barnett Announces Matchup With Tiger Ruas for Bloodsport 7
– Former UFC heavyweight champion Josh Barnett announced this week that he will be facing Tiger Ruas (aka former WWE talent Arturo Rua) a the upcoming Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport 7 event. You can see the announcement below.
Josh Barnett stated on the reveal, “A match up that carries a legacy…Both a wrestler & a fighter, but connected not through just opponents or training partners but through a master – Roberto Leitao Sr. This battle will be fueled in the honor of the legacy & memory of Mestre Leitao. The Warmaster vs Tiger Ruas.”
Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport 7 is scheduled for October 22 at the Ukranian Cultural Center in Los Angeles, California. Here’s the updated lineup:
* Josh Barnett vs. Arturo Ruas
* Tom Lawlor vs. Alex Coughlin
* Calvin Tankman vs. JR Kratos
* Davey Richards vs. Yuya Uemura
* Yoya vs. Starboy Charlie
* Erik Hammer vs. Bad Dude Tito
* Marina Shafir vs. Masha Slamovich
* Minoru Suzuki set for action
A match up that carries a legacy…
Both a wrestler & a fighter, but connected not through just opponents or training partners but through a master – Roberto Leitao Sr.
This battle will be fueled in the honor of the legacy & memory of Mestre Leitao
The Warmaster vs Tiger Ruas pic.twitter.com/YoRk3JhYeh
— 𝕿𝖍𝖊 𝖂𝖆𝖗𝖒𝖆𝖘𝖙𝖊𝖗 (@JoshLBarnett) October 13, 2021
More Trending Stories
- John Cena Recalls Embracing Rapper Gimmick After ‘Most Stale, Un-Entertaining’ WWE Character
- Renee Paquette on Watching Husband Jon Moxley Compete in Bloody Brawls, the Parts That Really Stress Her Out
- Chelsea Green Says Tessa Blanchard Tried To Enter At All In With Impact Knockouts Title
- Matt Riddle’s Wife Claims He Moved Away From His Family