Josh Barnett Announces Two Matches For GCW Bloodsport
The first two matches are official for GCW Bloodsport. Barnett announced on Twitter on Thursday that Simon Grimm vs. Matt Makowski and Erik Hammer vs. Kal Jak are now official for the event, as you can see below.
The show takes place on October 11th as part of The Collective weekend at Marion County Fairgrounds in Indianapolis, Indiana and airs live on FITE TV.
The first announced matchup for Josh Barnett's: Bloodsport
Simon Grimm vs Matt Makowski
Watch it live on @fitetv Oct 11th.@deviousjourney @TheMattMakowski @GCWrestling_ #Bloodsport pic.twitter.com/ICKyu5uXXs
— 𝕿𝖍𝖊 𝖂𝖆𝖗𝖒𝖆𝖘𝖙𝖊𝖗 (@JoshLBarnett) September 24, 2020
And another match announcement for Josh Barnett's: Bloodsport
Erik Hammer vs Kal Jak
Watch these behemoths collide only on @FiteTV @GCWrestling_ @TheErikHammer @Kal_Jak #Bloodsport pic.twitter.com/RzetvEVNkM
— 𝕿𝖍𝖊 𝖂𝖆𝖗𝖒𝖆𝖘𝖙𝖊𝖗 (@JoshLBarnett) September 25, 2020
