wrestling / News

Josh Barnett Announces Two Matches For GCW Bloodsport

September 24, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
GCW Bloodsport

The first two matches are official for GCW Bloodsport. Barnett announced on Twitter on Thursday that Simon Grimm vs. Matt Makowski and Erik Hammer vs. Kal Jak are now official for the event, as you can see below.

The show takes place on October 11th as part of The Collective weekend at Marion County Fairgrounds in Indianapolis, Indiana and airs live on FITE TV.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

GCW Bloodsport, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading